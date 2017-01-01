Refugee youths find safe haven in Boy Scouts of America

EVERGREEN, Colo. (AP) -- Some young refugees in the Denver area are signing up for a quintessential American experience -- the Boy Scouts.

Troop 1532 is composed almost entirely of refugees who hail from far-flung places like Burma, Rwanda and Nepal.

The troop's leaders say it helps refugee kids adjust to American culture while providing a safe haven where they can be themselves.

The group also provides a blueprint for other Boy Scout troops to attract some of the tens of thousands of refugees who could make the United States home in the coming years.

Boy Scouts of America spokeswoman Effie Delimarkos says it's unclear how many of the nation's 2.3 million scouts are refugees, but few programs are as equipped to help children learn and embrace American culture.

--------- Sign up for Denver7 email alerts to stay informed about breaking news and daily headlines.

Or, keep up-to-date on the latest news and weather with the Denver7 apps for iPhone/iPads, Android and Kindle.