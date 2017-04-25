Recent food recalls your family should know about

Cloudy
HI: 57°
LO: 33°
McCain Foods USA is recalling Roundy's and Harris Teeter brand frozen hashbrowns because they may contain pieces of golf balls. More: http://bit.ly/2opFlui
DENVER – You’ll want to check your fridge, freezer and pantry for these recalled food products.
The recalls, which include potato chips, salad, hashbrowns and cookies, involve undeclared allergens, possible salmonella contamination and even pieces of golf balls.
Click or tap the image below for more information.
Enjoy this content? Follow Denver7 on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and download the Denver7 app on iOS and Android devices for continual access to breaking news, weather and sports.