LITTLETON, Colo. -- Students at a Little elementary school came out Wednesday in support for their new principal who was involved in a ski accident.

Dr. Allyson Mallory, who is the Principal for Ralph Moody Elementary in Littleton, suffered serious injury when she crashed on a run at the Keystone Ski Resort. Despite quick care, the accident stole Mallory's ability to walk.

To show their support for their principal, Ralph Moody students gathered at the school and made signs saying “get well soon” and “stay strong.”

The school says when Mallory gets back to work, they plan to make any accommodations needed in the school for her return.

