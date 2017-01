Colorado has been named the No. 15 state in the country for raising a family.

WalletHub.com, the personal financial website, looked at health & safety, unemployment rate, salaries, housing affordability, family fun and other factors.

While Colorado ranked No. 6 in the country for family fun, our state ranked No. 29 for affordability and No. 37 for education and child care.

The top 10 states, according to WalletHub.com:

North Dakota New Hampshire Vermont Minnesota Nebraska Massachusetts New Jersey Iowa Connecticut South Dakota

The worst was Colorado's neighbor to the south, New Mexico.

Learn more about the report on WalletHub.com's website.

