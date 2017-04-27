Questions abound after oil company's decision to shutter wells near site of Firestone home explosion

DENVER – Seven active oil and gas wells were shut down in the Firestone neighborhood where a house exploded during a water heater installation on April 17, killing two, state oil and gas officials said Thursday.

The information came as the head of Colorado’s oil and gas commission held a news conference Thursday morning to give more insight into the state’s involvement in the ongoing investigation into the explosion, that led one of the state’s top energy companies to shutter 3,000 wells on Wednesday.

Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission director Matt Lepore discussed details on the April 17 explosion, which killed brothers-in-law Mark Martinez and Joey Irwin, at an 11 a.m. news conference.

(Watch the full news conference in the player below or by clicking here.)

On Wednesday, Anadarko Petroleum Corporation said it was stopping production on 3,000 vertical oil wells in the area – one of which units, drilled by a previous operator in 1993, sits just 178 feet from the home that exploded.

The company says the wells would be closed out of an abundance of caution.

Seven of the 3,000 shuttered wells are in the neighborhood where the explosion happened, but no well has been directly linked to the explosion at this time.

COGCC says the well closest to the house was first drilled in 1993 and produces mostly gas, but some oil. It has changed hands between several companies over the years and was acquired by Anadarko in 2014.

The state says the well closest to the home that exploded was last inspected in August 2014. It also said air tests had been done that found no outlying gasses in the neighborhood.

It also said it did not order Anadarko to shutter its wells, and that it would not be requiring other operators to shut in their wells for now.

The COGCC added that it does not regulate the distance from wells in which homes are allowed to be built, and that oil and gas companies that want to drill horizontally have to find vertical wells that might have been abandoned.

"The wells will remain shut in until the company's field personnel can conduct additional inspections and testing of the associated equipment, such as facilities and underground lines associated with each wellhead," a Wednesday release by Anadarko read.

Shuttering the wells and investigating is expected to take roughly between two to four weeks, costing the company about 13,000 barrels of oil per day.

The ongoing investigation into the explosion is being headed by the Frederick-Firestone Fire Protection District, which is being assisted by the COGCC.

Lepore is expected to talk about the investigation and actions his agency is undertaking.