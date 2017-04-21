Punch Bowl Social set to open new location inside old Stapleton Airport tower building this summer

DENVER – This summer, the old control tower building at the former Stapleton Airport will get a new life: As Punch Bowl Social’s second Denver location.

The Denver-based company announced in 2015 that it planned to take over and renovate the control tower building, which has been sitting vacant since the airport shut down in 1995.

Plans for the new location include the company’s signature restaurant, bar and games with a midcentury modern vibe.

The company has said it doesn’t plan to use the actual tower, though renderings show the tower will get a bit of a facelift and a “Punch Bowl Social” sign on the roof.

The new location is on track for a late summer opening.

