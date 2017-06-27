PTSD Awareness Day: Resources for vets ahead of Independence Day celebrations

DENVER — Post Traumatic Stress Disorder Awareness Day couldn't come at a better time for many veterans who shudder at the sound of fireworks. It helps bring veterans and their struggles to the front of many minds.

Observed on June 27, PTSD Awareness Day is a day to support those veterans who fight a battle with traumatic memories. It also helps other Americans who aren't as familiar with the disorder come to a better understanding of how it impacts veterans.

According to the National Center for PTSD, it is an issue many develop after life-threatening events, like combat. Experts say it isn't a statement on the mental toughness of those suffering through PTSD, it is a disorder completely out of the control of its victims.

Those who suffer through the disorder frequently feel depression, hopelessness and suffer through physical pain, loss of employment and relationship woes.

However, there is help for those who battle PTSD, including psychotherapy and medication.

Here are some of Colorado's resources for those suffering through PTSD:

1.) Colorado VA hospitals: This link will take you to PTSD programs at the nearest VA hospital.

2.) Support groups, including exercise support groups, across Denver.

3.) This extensive list of groups that will help all veterans across the State of Colorado.

4.) A reminder from this group on how fireworks can trigger PTSD for veterans.