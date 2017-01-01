Possible celebratory gunfire injures unsuspecting Aurora driver New Year's Day

AURORA, Colo. – An Aurora driver is recovering from injuries he sustained from a stray bullet wound to the head New Year's Day.

Aurora police say the driver was stopped at a red light near Interstate 225 and Alameda Avenue around midnight when the bullet came through the roof of his car and struck him in the head. The man is expected to survive.

Police suspect the bullet came from someone shooting up in the air to celebrate the new year.

Aurora Police would like to remind folks that celebratory gunfire is never a good idea and it's also against the law.

