Police: Thieves pull door off Castle Rock gun shop, steal weapons

TheDenverChannel.com Team
6:41 AM, Jun 27, 2017
CASTLE ROCK, Colo. – Police say thieves broke into a Castle Rock gun store by pulling the store’s front door off early Tuesday.

Officers said the suspects used a strap attached to a Jeep to pull the door off DCF Guns, 1155 Park St.

Would-be burglars targeted the same store about a week ago, but weren’t able to get inside, police said.

Officers are working with DCF Guns’ owner to determine how many weapons the suspects made off with.

Police did not provide any descriptions of the suspects.

