Police still looking for suspects who shot 10-year-old and another person in Downtown Denver

DENVER -- A shooting in the early morning hours of New Year's Day injured a 10-year-old boy and another person. Police are still looking for the suspects but they say two men are responsible.

Investigators believe an argument between a group of people led up to the shooting.

Both victims are expected to survive, their injuries are being described as non life-threatening.

Security has been a concern in Denver's Lower Downtown or LoDo. The New Year's Day shooting at 18th and Larimer happened just one block away from a gang-related shooting over the summer where one man was killed.

Businesses in the busy bar district want to assure customers the area is safe. LoDo's Bar and Grill has more than 20 security personnel working on New Year's Eve and that's not including off duty police officers.

"You always see cops driving up and down the street unless they’re on a call or something like that but for the most part I think they do a really good job especially with how busy they are," said D'Andre Knight, a manager at LoDo's Bar and Grill.

Police have not released any further information about the suspects.

