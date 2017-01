DENVER – Police are seeking the public’s help to locate a suspect in the assault of a passenger on an RTD bus last month.

Denver police said the suspect attacked a woman on a bus that was stopped at West Fifth Avenue and North Federal Boulevard at about 7 p.m. Dec. 12.

Police said the man is wanted on a charge of aggravated assault.

The suspect is described as a heavyset Hispanic man who is about 5’10” tall. He was wearing a reflective construction vest at the time of the assault.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to the suspect’s arrest.

Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip by calling (720) 913-STOP (7867). You can also leave a tip via text by sending a message with the subject line “DMCS” to 274637.



