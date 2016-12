Police seek 2 men who robbed an elderly woman in Denver

DENVER – Denver Police are looking for two men who robbed an elderly woman in Denver.

Police say the two men gave the woman a ride to her apartment near East Dartmouth Avenue and South Tamarac Drive on Dec. 11.

Once inside, one of the men distracted the woman while the other stole items from her home.

Police released images of the two men. They may be driving a white pick-up truck.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP(7867) or text: DMCS plus your message to 274637. You can also email your message.

