Police: Robbers kicked in door, stole from elderly Englewood man

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. – A trio of robbers kicked in an elderly Englewood man’s door and then stole various items from his home, according to police.

Officers said the victim was home alone when two men and a woman kicked in the door of his condo in the 4600 block of South Decatur Street around 6 p.m. Monday.

The suspects stole food, credit cards and a cell phone, according to police, then took off on foot. Officers caught up to the suspects nearby and took them into custody.

Police said the elderly victim sustained some minor injuries but refused medical treatment.

Police have not released the names of the suspects, as investigators are still working to confirm their identities.