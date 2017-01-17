Police: Man dead in stabbing at Aurora mobile home park

AURORA, Colo. – Police say one person was killed in a stabbing at a mobile home park Monday afternoon, and the suspect is in custody.

The stabbing happened at the Hillcrest Village mobile home park near Eagle and Colfax in Aurora around 12:30 p.m.

Aurora police said one man was stabbed in the 1600 block of N. Eagle Street. He was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said the suspect was found nearby and arrested without incident. Officers are not identifying him at this time.

The department said it isn’t looking for any other suspects, but that they didn’t know why the stabbing occurred.

Several blocks are closed off within the mobile home park as police investigate.

