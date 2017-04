ORCHARD MESA, Colo. — A disturbing scene of animal mutilation sparked an animal abuse investigation after two Colorado dogs were found decapitated in Mesa County.

Police said the two dogs were found dead in separate locations in Orchard Mesa. Both were reported missing on April 15. Their bodies were located by passerby just last week.

A Mesa County resident told the Associated Press that the dogs jumped their fence, and were mutilated past being decapitated. One dog reportedly had burns, the other reportedly had puncture wounds.

Police say they're investigating the case as animal abuse, and are seeking help from the public. Officers released the photos of the two dogs, each of which was under 2-years-old, and encouraged the public to call in tips to (970) 242-6707.

Tips can be anonymous, and information that leads to an arrest can earn tipsters a reward of up to $1,000.