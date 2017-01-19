Police identify woman killed in Wednesday crash on US 285 in Lakewood

LAKEWOOD, Colo. – Police identified the driver killed in a crash on U.S. Highway 285 near Kipling St. Wednesday as a 31-year-old woman.

The crash happened just after 9:30 a.m. Wednesday. Lakewood police say they believe Jessica Lynn Prue, 31, was driving westbound on Highway 285 when she cross the median and hit a driver headed eastbound.

Prue was pronounced dead at the scene. A woman driving the vehicle Prue hit was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The department said its traffic detectives did not find any indication that drugs or alcohol were involved in the crash, but said it was awaiting toxicology results before making a final determination.

Lakewood police are also asking anyone who witnessed the crash to call detectives at 303-987-7111.

