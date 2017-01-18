Police checking suspicious devices found outside Longmont liquor store in trash can

LONGMONT, Colo. -- The Boulder County Bomb Squad is checking two suspicious devices found in a trash can outside a liquor store.

The devices, which look like pipe bombs, were found at about 10:45 a.m. outside the Twin Peaks liquor store on South Hover, Longmont Police told Denver7.

Several roads in the area are closed for the investigation including Bent Way from Hover to Dry Creek, and Dry Creek from Trade Center to Nelson, police said. However, nearby businesses in the area are open.

Police aren't saying why the items are suspicious, but officials told Denver7 they have information that leads them to believe the devices could be explosive.

Police have brought in a robot and an armored vehicle to help in the investigation.

Please refresh this page for updates on developing situation.

