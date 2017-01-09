Police: 3 guns, ballistics vest among items stolen in rash of vehicle burglaries in Westminster

Winter Storm Warning issued January 9 at 3:15PM MST expiring January 10 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Boulder, Clear Creek, Gilpin, Grand, Jackson, Jefferson, Larimer, Park, Summit
Winter Storm Warning issued January 9 at 3:15PM MST expiring January 10 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Grand, Jackson
Winter Storm Warning issued January 9 at 3:12PM MST expiring January 10 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Chaffee, Conejos, Lake, Mineral, Rio Grande, Saguache
High Wind Warning issued January 9 at 9:28AM MST expiring January 9 at 8:00PM MST in effect for: Custer, Huerfano, Las Animas
High Wind Warning issued January 9 at 9:28AM MST expiring January 9 at 8:00PM MST in effect for: Alamosa, Chaffee, Costilla, Custer, Fremont, Huerfano, Las Animas, Pueblo, Saguache
High Wind Warning issued January 9 at 9:28AM MST expiring January 9 at 5:00PM MST in effect for: El Paso, Fremont
High Wind Warning issued January 9 at 9:28AM MST expiring January 9 at 5:00PM MST in effect for: Custer, Fremont, Pueblo, Teller
High Wind Warning issued January 9 at 9:28AM MST expiring January 9 at 5:00PM MST in effect for: El Paso, Fremont, Teller
Winter Storm Warning issued January 9 at 1:57PM MST expiring January 10 at 9:00AM MST in effect for: Archuleta, Delta, Dolores, Gunnison, Hinsdale, La Plata, Mesa, Montezuma, Montrose, Ouray, San Juan, San Miguel
Winter Storm Warning issued January 9 at 2:37PM MST expiring January 10 at 9:00AM MST in effect for: Routt
Winter Storm Warning issued January 9 at 2:37PM MST expiring January 10 at 9:00AM MST in effect for: Gunnison, Montrose
Winter Storm Warning issued January 9 at 1:57PM MST expiring January 10 at 9:00AM MST in effect for: Eagle, Garfield, Moffat, Rio Blanco, Routt
Winter Storm Warning issued January 9 at 1:57PM MST expiring January 10 at 9:00AM MST in effect for: Garfield, Mesa, Rio Blanco
Winter Storm Warning issued January 9 at 1:57PM MST expiring January 10 at 9:00AM MST in effect for: Delta, Eagle, Garfield, Gunnison, Mesa, Montrose, Pitkin
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 9 at 2:37PM MST expiring January 10 at 9:00AM MST in effect for: Eagle, Garfield, Pitkin
Winter Storm Warning issued January 9 at 8:45AM MST expiring January 10 at 9:00AM MST in effect for: Delta, Eagle, Garfield, Gunnison, Mesa, Montrose, Pitkin
Winter Storm Warning issued January 8 at 9:36PM MST expiring January 10 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Grand, Jackson
High Wind Warning issued January 8 at 2:56PM MST expiring January 10 at 5:00AM MST in effect for: Alamosa, Chaffee, Costilla, Custer, El Paso, Fremont, Huerfano, Las Animas, Pueblo, Saguache, Teller
High Wind Watch issued January 7 at 3:09PM MST expiring January 10 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Custer, El Paso, Fremont, Huerfano, Las Animas, Pueblo, Teller
Winter Storm Watch issued January 8 at 10:56AM MST expiring January 10 at 9:00AM MST in effect for: Garfield, Mesa, Rio Blanco
High Wind Watch issued January 8 at 12:45PM MST expiring January 10 at 5:00AM MST in effect for: Custer, El Paso, Fremont, Huerfano, Las Animas, Pueblo, Teller
High Wind Watch issued January 8 at 12:45PM MST expiring January 10 at 5:00AM MST in effect for: Custer, Huerfano
Winter Storm Warning issued January 8 at 11:15AM MST expiring January 10 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Boulder, Clear Creek, Gilpin, Grand, Jefferson, Park, Summit
Winter Storm Warning issued January 8 at 11:15AM MST expiring January 10 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Boulder, Grand, Jackson, Larimer
Winter Storm Watch issued January 7 at 3:11PM MST expiring January 10 at 6:00AM MST in effect for: Boulder, Grand, Jackson, Larimer
Winter Storm Watch issued January 7 at 3:11PM MST expiring January 10 at 6:00AM MST in effect for: Boulder, Clear Creek, Gilpin, Grand, Jefferson, Park, Summit
High Wind Watch issued January 7 at 9:22PM MST expiring January 10 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Alamosa, Chaffee, Costilla, Custer, El Paso, Fremont, Huerfano, Las Animas, Pueblo, Saguache, Teller
High Wind Watch issued January 8 at 4:22AM MST expiring January 10 at 5:00AM MST in effect for: Custer, El Paso, Fremont, Pueblo, Teller
Winter Storm Warning issued January 8 at 4:19AM MST expiring January 10 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Chaffee, Lake
Winter Storm Warning issued January 8 at 4:19AM MST expiring January 10 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Chaffee, Conejos, Lake, Mineral, Rio Grande, Saguache
Winter Storm Watch issued January 7 at 9:42PM MST expiring January 10 at 6:00AM MST in effect for: Chaffee, Conejos, Lake, Mineral, Rio Grande, Saguache
High Wind Watch issued January 7 at 9:22PM MST expiring January 10 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Huerfano, Las Animas
Winter Storm Warning issued January 7 at 4:09PM MST expiring January 10 at 9:00AM MST in effect for: Eagle, Garfield, Pitkin
Winter Storm Warning issued January 7 at 4:09PM MST expiring January 10 at 9:00AM MST in effect for: Delta, Garfield, Gunnison, Mesa, Montrose
Winter Storm Watch issued January 7 at 12:35PM MST expiring January 10 at 5:00AM MST in effect for: Delta, Garfield, Gunnison, Mesa, Montrose
Winter Storm Watch issued January 7 at 12:35PM MST expiring January 10 at 5:00AM MST in effect for: Eagle, Garfield, Moffat, Rio Blanco, Routt
WESTMINSTER, Colo. – A private security guard had a shotgun, two handguns and a ballistics vest stolen from their vehicle early Monday morning in a rash of vehicle burglaries along 73rd Place in Westminster.
Police say several people had their cars broken into, and though some were only rummaged through, items were stolen from several vehicles.
One vehicle, belonging to a person who works for “Front Range Patrol,” a private residential and commercial security company operating in the Denver area, had the three guns and vest stolen out of it.
Police did not say exactly how many vehicles were burglarized, but said the department is looking for information on the burglaries or any possible suspects.
Anyone with knowledge of the burglaries is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or text DMCS and a message to 274637.