Police: 3 guns, ballistics vest among items stolen in rash of vehicle burglaries in Westminster

Blair Miller
3:57 PM, Jan 9, 2017
WESTMINSTER, Colo. – A private security guard had a shotgun, two handguns and a ballistics vest stolen from their vehicle early Monday morning in a rash of vehicle burglaries along 73rd Place in Westminster.

Police say several people had their cars broken into, and though some were only rummaged through, items were stolen from several vehicles.

One vehicle, belonging to a person who works for “Front Range Patrol,” a private residential and commercial security company operating in the Denver area, had the three guns and vest stolen out of it.

Police did not say exactly how many vehicles were burglarized, but said the department is looking for information on the burglaries or any possible suspects.

Anyone with knowledge of the burglaries is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or text DMCS and a message to 274637.

