Police: 2 felons arrested at Colorado Springs trailer after woman tries to flee

Winter Storm Warning issued January 9 at 3:15PM MST expiring January 10 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Boulder, Clear Creek, Gilpin, Grand, Jackson, Jefferson, Larimer, Park, Summit
High Wind Warning issued January 9 at 9:28AM MST expiring January 9 at 8:00PM MST in effect for: Custer, Huerfano, Las Animas
Winter Storm Warning issued January 9 at 1:57PM MST expiring January 10 at 9:00AM MST in effect for: Archuleta, Delta, Dolores, Gunnison, Hinsdale, La Plata, Mesa, Montezuma, Montrose, Ouray, San Juan, San Miguel
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Two wanted felons were arrested in Colorado Springs early Monday morning after one of them tried to make a run from the trailer they were inside of when officers arrived.
Police were serving a warrant for James Sanders at the front door of a trailer in the 2400 block of Busch Avenue around 1:40 a.m. Monday when a woman, Amy Michels, jumped out of the back door of the trailer as officers entered the front.
But Sanders was already outside, officers found. Police say he dropped a bag that allegedly contained 2.7 grams of methamphetamine before his arrest, which was recovered.
Colorado Springs police say Sanders already had two felony and one misdemeanor warrant and that he was taken into custody without incident.
Michels had a felony probable cause affidavit waiting to be served. She was also taken into custody, police said.