COLORADO SPRINGS – The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo welcomed a new resident Tuesday night: A baby giraffe.

This is the zoo’s 199th successful giraffe birth and the second calf for mom Msitu.

Zoo staff say they’re not sure of the calf’s sex, weight or height at the moment, but the giraffe appears to be healthy.

The calf also doesn’t have a name yet – in accordance with Cheyenne Mountain Zoo tradition, it will be named after turning 30 days old.

If everything continues to go well, the public may be able to get a glimpse of mom and baby starting on Thursday.

The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo is known for its herd of 16 giraffes and you can watch them anytime online here.