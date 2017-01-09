Peyton Manning named to College Football Hall of Fame class of 2017

Deb Stanley
12:12 PM, Jan 9, 2017
peyton manning | college football hall of fame
Image copyright 2016 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Former Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning will be inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame this year.

In college, Manning played for the Tennessee Volunteers.

Manning is the Vols' all-time leader in passing yards (11,201), wins by a quarterback (39), 300-yard games (18), passing touchdowns (89), pass attempts (1,381) and pass completions (863), according to the University. His 11,020 total yards of offense, 22 home wins and 13 road wins are also Tennessee records, school officials said.

Manning is one of ten players named to the College Football Hall of Fame's 2017 class. The others are Bob Crable (Notre Dame), Marshall Faulk (San Diego State), Kirk Gibson (Michigan State), Matt Leinart (Southern California), Bob McKay (Texas), Dat Nguyen (Texas A&M), Adrian Peterson (Georgia Southern), Mike Ruth (Boston College) and Brian Urlacher (New Mexico).

The players, along with three coaches, will be inducted Dec. 5.

"It's a tremendous honor to represent Tennessee and join the distinguished list of University of Tennessee alumni in the National Football Foundation College Football Hall of Fame," Manning told Tennessee's website. "I've always had great appreciation for the unbelievable history of Tennessee football, coaches and players. I'm extremely appreciative and humbled by this incredible honor."

"Each of these men has established himself among the absolute best to have ever played or coached the game, and we look forward to immortalizing their incredible accomplishments," said Archie Manning, NFF Chairman and a 1989 College Football Hall of Famer from Mississippi.

Manning retired from football after winning the Super Bowl last year. Manning will be eligible for the NFL Hall of Fame in 2021.

---------

Sign up for Denver7 email alerts to stay informed about breaking news and daily headlines.

Or, keep up-to-date by following Denver7 on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top