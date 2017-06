DENVER – Former Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning is one of several pro sports stars featured in a new commercial for Gatorade.

The minute-long spot, titled “Make Defeat Your Fuel,” sends a message of using personal failure as motivation for improvement.

Manning is joined by his brother Eli and famous athletes like Michael Jordan, Serena Williams and Matt Ryan, who share their own stories of defeat. For Manning, it was a 3-13 record in his rookie season.

Watch the commercial on YouTube below: