Petition to change 'Denver Broncos' to 'Colorado Broncos' has only 36 of 76K needed signatures

DENVER – It doesn’t look like you’ll see the “Colorado Broncos” playing in Denver anytime soon, as the petition to rename the state’s most-popular team has so far gathered only 36 of the 76,000 signatures it needs to be brought to Broncos’ management.

Michael Scanlon of Commerce City started the petition last week, and has admitted in recent days that he knowns the petition is non-binding and would have a tough time garnering the thousands of signatures necessary.

“Frankly, I think the Broncos front office is taking the right approach. They should ignore us at least until we get 76,000 signatures. Because if we don’t 76,000 signatures, we’re essentially boxed in,” Scanlon wrote on the petition’s website on Saturday. “Which is why I set the bar so high to begin with. If this was only a publicity stunt, I would have picked a low number, like 5,000. I want this to have a degree of legitimacy to it. So we need enough signatures to fill Mile High.”

But as of Monday, it still had only 36 signatures, so it looks like the slimmest glimmer of hope for the “Colorado Broncos” is fading quickly.

It seems like most of Colorado agrees with Broncos great Ed McCaffrey, who tweeted last week: “Thought about the whole CO Broncos name change thing. Interesting at first, but Naaahhhh! Broncos fans are Global! Denver will do.”