Pet missing after a storm? Here are the steps you should take to get your animal back

However, Kaylene Weingardt with the Larimer Humane Society said it’s best to visit your local shelter in person if you think your pet is lost. That way, you can get a close look at the animals and easily identify your dog or cat.
If you don’t see your pet, check back often, because more animals show up at shelters all the time.
You can also file a lost pet report with your local animal control agency and post on social media and community websites like Nextdoor and Craigslist.
Pet owners should know that if they retrieve a lost pet from a shelter, the facility may charge various fees related to housing and caring for the animal and those fees may increase with time, so the quicker you’re able to retrieve your pet, the better.
If you find a lost pet, you can take it to a local shelter, where staff will check the animal for a microchip and attempt to reunite it with its family.