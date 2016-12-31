Passenger on broken down Greyhound bus calls state patrol for help

VAIL, Colo. – A passenger on a Greyhound bus stuck near Vail called troopers for help after claims that the bus company had been less than helpful.

The bus was heading eastbound on Interstate 70 Friday evening when it had a problem with its radiator and pulled off exit 190. Passengers say the bus has no heat and temperatures are expected to drop into the teens overnight.

Passengers claim on social media posts that Greyhound’s customer service has not been responsive.

Additionally, bus passenger Joshua Garcia said via a Facebook Live feed that a 24-year-old woman with possible medical problems has gone missing.

Video from Garcia’s feed shows a trooper asking passengers if they had any pictures of the missing woman. The same feed also showed Vail paramedics helping a man with oxygen.

A Greyhound representative told Denver7 that a relief bus was on its way from Denver to pick up the passengers and get them back on the road.

WARNING: The following video contains adult language.

--------- Sign up for Denver7 email alerts to stay informed about breaking news and daily headlines.

Or, keep up-to-date on the latest news and weather with the Denver7 apps for iPhone/iPads, Android and Kindle.