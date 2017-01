DENVER -- An investigation is ongoing in the Park Hill neighborhood where Park Hill Elementary School is in lockout procedures over police activity.

Denver Police say they rushed to the area before 3 p.m. over reports of shots fired in the vicinity.

The school, which is on E. 19th Ave. entered lockout procedures to ensure the safety of students. Normal operations are continuing inside the school, but staff and students won't be allowed outside.

Denver Police say they'll update the public when they've combed through the area to ensure safety of the public.

