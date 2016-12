Owners of legendary lights display in Broomfield hope home's new owners continue tradition

BROOMFIELD, Colo. – A legendary Christmas light display on Tincup Circle will end after this year, but the homeowners hope the house’s new buyers will continue the tradition.

If you go searching for the best Christmas lights displays each year, there’s a good chance you’ve been to 13941 Tincup Circle, better known as the “Tincup House.”

Broomfield Xmas House. Gotta see this one by Dec 31. Likely the last year it will be done. 13941 Tincup Circle, Broomfield pic.twitter.com/OkpIIDkuU0 — Cory Reppenhagen (@CRepp7News) December 22, 2016

Norm Seeger and Karen Vaught own the house, and with help, they’ve been putting on one of the best displays in the Denver area for 27 years.

But the house is going on the market, as Vaught says it’s difficult to maintain the large home as she grows older.

She tells Denver7 she’s unsure how much the house will sell for, but hopes that whoever buys the house also buys all the decorations along with it to continue the holiday tradition.

