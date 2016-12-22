AURORA, Colo. -- An Aurora grandmother was heartbroken to see the gifts she and her granddaughter received for Christmas from Developmental Pathways taken back because of an honest mistake.

The grandmother has a 2-year-old granddaughter who goes to Developmental Pathways for speech therapy.

On Friday, the organization’s holiday outreach program brought the grandmother several gifts for her granddaughter and family. The grandmother, who has two other grandchildren, a daughter and a husband who was just injured on the job, thought the gifts were a blessing.

Wednesday, the program told the grandmother a mistake had been made and the group that delivered the gifts returned to pick them up.

The organization tells Denver7 the gifts were delivered to the house by a mistake. It says the family indeed received gifts as well as $200 worth of gift cards as an attempt to make up for the mistake.

"It was an honest mistake" and Pathways employees apologized to the family, Garrett Clay said. His mother started the toy drive several years ago.

"My mom has devoted her life to the toy drive,” he told Denver7.

Developmental Pathways released the following statement to Denver7:

The Developmental Pathways Holiday Outreach Program provided gifts to 126 families in our Early Intervention Program and an additional 240 individuals in our Community Outreach and Case Management Departments. These gifts are generously donated from our staff, community partners, and local businesses. The intention of this program is to bring holiday joy to the families we support who are most in need, and who would otherwise not be able to afford gifts during this holiday season. Families are able to make specific gift requests, to ensure each family member receives a gift that they love.

