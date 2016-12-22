Freezing Rain Advisory issued December 22 at 2:05PM MST expiring December 23 at 9:00AM MST in effect for: Kit Carson, Yuma
Winter Storm Warning issued December 22 at 12:45PM MST expiring December 23 at 12:00PM MST in effect for: Conejos, Costilla, Huerfano, Las Animas, Mineral, Rio Grande
Winter Weather Advisory issued December 22 at 12:45PM MST expiring December 23 at 12:00PM MST in effect for: Alamosa, Chaffee, Conejos, Costilla, Custer, Fremont, Huerfano, Lake, Mineral, Rio Grande, Saguache
Winter Weather Advisory issued December 22 at 3:17AM MST expiring December 23 at 8:00AM MST in effect for: Delta, Gunnison, Mesa, Montrose, Ouray, San Miguel
Winter Weather Advisory issued December 22 at 3:17AM MST expiring December 23 at 8:00AM MST in effect for: Archuleta, Dolores, La Plata, Montezuma, San Miguel
Winter Storm Warning issued December 22 at 3:17AM MST expiring December 23 at 8:00AM MST in effect for: Delta, Garfield, Mesa
Winter Storm Warning issued December 22 at 3:17AM MST expiring December 23 at 8:00AM MST in effect for: Archuleta, Dolores, Gunnison, Hinsdale, La Plata, Montezuma, Montrose, Ouray, San Juan, San Miguel
Winter Weather Advisory issued December 22 at 4:32AM MST expiring December 23 at 12:00PM MST in effect for: Alamosa, Conejos, Costilla, Custer, Fremont, Huerfano, Mineral, Rio Grande, Saguache
Winter Weather Advisory issued December 22 at 4:32AM MST expiring December 23 at 12:00PM MST in effect for: Chaffee, Lake, Saguache
Winter Weather Advisory issued December 21 at 3:14PM MST expiring December 23 at 8:00AM MST in effect for: Archuleta, La Plata
Winter Weather Advisory issued December 21 at 9:49PM MST expiring December 23 at 8:00AM MST in effect for: Dolores, Montezuma, San Miguel
AURORA, Colo. -- An Aurora grandmother was heartbroken to see the gifts she and her granddaughter received for Christmas from Developmental Pathways taken back because of an honest mistake.
The grandmother has a 2-year-old granddaughter who goes to Developmental Pathways for speech therapy.
On Friday, the organization’s holiday outreach program brought the grandmother several gifts for her granddaughter and family. The grandmother, who has two other grandchildren, a daughter and a husband who was just injured on the job, thought the gifts were a blessing.
Wednesday, the program told the grandmother a mistake had been made and the group that delivered the gifts returned to pick them up.
The organization tells Denver7 the gifts were delivered to the house by a mistake. It says the family indeed received gifts as well as $200 worth of gift cards as an attempt to make up for the mistake.
"It was an honest mistake" and Pathways employees apologized to the family, Garrett Clay said. His mother started the toy drive several years ago.
"My mom has devoted her life to the toy drive,” he told Denver7.
Developmental Pathways released the following statement to Denver7:
The Developmental Pathways Holiday Outreach Program provided gifts to 126 families in our Early Intervention Program and an additional 240 individuals in our Community Outreach and Case Management Departments. These gifts are generously donated from our staff, community partners, and local businesses. The intention of this program is to bring holiday joy to the families we support who are most in need, and who would otherwise not be able to afford gifts during this holiday season. Families are able to make specific gift requests, to ensure each family member receives a gift that they love.