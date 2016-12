One-eyed alpaca abandoned near Lyons up for adoption in 2017

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) -- An abandoned alpaca found near the Boulder County town of Lyons is recovering from eye surgery and should be ready for adoption after the holiday season.

The Daily Camera reports that the alpaca, nicknamed "LC" by deputies because she was found near Lyons Crest, was found loose on Nov 1. Authorities say the animal's owner still has not come forward to claim the alpaca.

LC was turned over to a Longmont animal rescue facility, where she's now recovering after having an eye removed due to an injury.

Knick O' Time Animal Rescue Executive Director Stephanie Wendorf says LC still needs a final checkup before she can be adopted, but she should be ready to leave sometime next month.

LC's owner could face charges for animal abandonment.

