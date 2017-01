LAKEWOOD, Colo. – One person died in a crash Wednesday morning on U.S. Highway 285 near S Kipling St.

The crash happened around 10 a.m. and closed down the eastbound lanes of Highway 285 between Simms and Kipling. The westbound lanes remained partially open from Kipling, according to Lakewood police.

The crash involved at least two vehicles, but it’s unclear exactly what transpired to cause the crash at this time.

