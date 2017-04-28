One dead, another injured in Aurora double shooting

TheDenverChannel.com Team
10:18 AM, Apr 28, 2017
colorado | aurora | shooting | crime
AURORA, Colo. – Police are investigating a shooting in Aurora that left one person dead and another with life-threatening injuries.

The shooting took place near the intersection of 14th Avenue and Clinton Street around 9 a.m. The circumstances surround the shooting weren’t clear.

Police said they didn’t have any suspect information.

This is a developing story. Refresh the page for updates.

