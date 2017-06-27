On the run: Sexual assault suspect wanted for Monday attack

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Officers rushed early Monday morning to reports of a sexual assault in progress, and when they arrived to Knoll Lane in Colorado Springs, they located an assault victim.

Police say the alleged assailant, identified as Jose Luis Lopez-Perez, ran from the scene just before officers arrived.

Now, police are working with officers across the region to help locate the man, who they say knew his victim. He's described as a 23-year-old Hispanic man who weighs roughly 150 pounds and is 5-foot-8 in height.

Anybody with information on Lopez-Perez's whereabouts is asked to call police immediately at either 911, 719-444-7000 or call 719-634-7867.