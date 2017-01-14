FORT COLLINS, Colo. -- Four months after officers fatally shot Jerry Jackson, 63, the Fort Collins Police Department has released the video of the shooting from body cameras worn by officers.

Fort Collins Police Chief John Hutto commended his officers for actions they took on Bainbridge Street when confronted by Jackson, who held a six-inch knife.

When responding to Jackson's location, Hutto said his officers issued a number of direct orders to drop the knife, to which he said Jackson declined.

Officers deployed two stun guns before resorting to lethal force, as Jackson continued approaching officers in the video.

Before the officer who initiated the shooting pulled the trigger, he issued two final warnings, saying, "I'm gonna' shoot you!"

Hutto said he views the situation as regrettable, noting he felt for the officers who had to shoot Jackson. He said Jackson told the officers to kill him.

The video didn't end with the fatal shooting, in which seven of nine gunshots hit Jackson in the chest and neck areas. Officers surrounded Jackson, taking the knife from his hands and attempted to render aid.

Those who surrounded him showed genuine care for the person for which they were caring, pulling out quick-clotting tools and bandages before calling out a "code black."

"This will be a valuable tool for future training within the agency," Hutto said in a press conference on Friday.

Each of the officers involved in the shooting have returned back to work.

