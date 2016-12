Norovirus outbreak shuts down Cole Middle, High Schools in Denver

DENVER -- The norovirus has struck again.

Classes at Cole Middle and High Schools are canceled Monday and Tuesday after several students went home sick Friday.

The Denver Health Department believes the norovirus is the culprit. The students were exhibiting symptoms of diarrhea and vomiting, similar to that of the virus.

The school will be thoroughly cleaned and disinfected and reopen after winter break on Jan. 9.

A norovirus outbreak caused a Centennial Christian school to cancel classes last week.

