No knock, no soliciting signs allow homeowners to 'opt out'

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — No knock, no soliciting signs in Castle Rock are allowing homeowners to 'opt-out' of door-to-door solicitation and sales. The program has been around for years now, but solicitation visits tend to be higher during the summer months.

After registering your home address through the city, you will receive a sticker in the mail to display near your door.

Castle Rock Municipal Code No. 5.04 prohibits solicitors from knocking on your door if:

-Your address is registered for the 'No Knock' list

-You display a Town of Castle Rock 'No Knock' sticker

-You have posted a 'No Soliciting' sign

It is important to note that this ordinance does not prohibit the practice of hanging door hangers or fliers. It only prohibits solicitors from attempting to make contact with residents by knocking on your door.

Click here to register your address.

Click here to view a complete listing of registered solicitors.