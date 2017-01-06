No hydrants near Bennett home devastated by fire

BENNETT, Colo. – No one was home at the time a fire ravaged a home in Bennett Friday afternoon.

South Metro Firefighters were called out to 3016 South Kiowa-Bennett Road around 12:15 p.m. Crews found the home fully engulfed when they arrived 15 minutes later.

The rural location proved challenging for the 50 personnel from nine fire departments fighting the blaze. Crews had to truck water from 18 minutes away since there were no hydrants in the area.

No other structures threatened and unknown cause. Use caution on CR137, incident is visible along the road with tenders shuttling water pic.twitter.com/OL47mQdEh6 — SouthMetroFireRescue (@SouthMetroPIO) January 6, 2017

The fire destroyed the home but parts of the exterior walls were still standing. More than 90 percent of the roof has collapsed.

Investigators are looking into what caused the fire. The two adults who lived in the home were on scene.

