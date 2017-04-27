New Colorado bill would require real estate agents to be more upfront about commissions

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued April 27 at 4:40PM MDT expiring April 27 at 5:15PM MDT in effect for: Kit Carson
If enacted into law, the bill would require that anyone working as a broker on a real estate transaction – be it a sale or lease – disclose in writing how much they charge for their services.
The requirement would also extend to any marketing materials or property listings.
That means that if you’re browsing listings in the newspaper or online through Zillow or Redfin, you would see the real estate agent’s commission clearly listed along with the sale price.
Agent commissions on home sales vary, but they are often around 6 percent. On a $200,000 sale, that would amount to about $12,000 split between the seller’s agent and buyer’s agent.
Denver-based Trelora, which already publishes agent commissions on its website, is throwing its weight behind the bill and is asking its customers to support it as well. The company sent out an email to its past and current customers asking them to contact their legislators and voice their support.
Denver7 reached out to the Denver Metro Association of Realtors and the Colorado Association of Realtors for comment on the bill, but we’ve yet to hear back.