Neighbors find swastikas in snow at Glenmere Park in Greeley

People who live near Glenmere Park were shocked to find two swastikas traced into the snow on the park’s frozen lake over the weekend.

Neighbors spotted the symbols around noon Sunday.

"You try thinking about who could've done this, why would they have done this?  My mind immediately went to I'm assuming it's a young person who just doesn't understand what the symbols mean," said neighbor, Matthew Birnbaum.

It’s not clear who carved out the swastikas or when, but it appears the person walked out into the center of the lake and shuffled through the snow to create the design.

"There was sort of one main pathway of two footprints, sort of shuffling, so you had two footprint lines and that is how the symbols were sort of made on each side," said Tamara Yakaboski, who discovered the symbols and snapped pictures.

Though the swastika dates back thousands of years, Adolf Hitler and the Nazi party adopted it as their official symbol in 1920, and the association remains today.

The Beth Israel Congregation synagogue is nearby, but police said there’s no evidence to suggest that whoever carved out the symbols meant it as a threat to the Jewish congregation.

"This isn't reflective of our community, this isn't reflective of our values and what we wanna raise our children and daughter with," Yakaboski said.

Police said they were aware of the situation but it was unlikely they would be able to find whoever is responsible.

