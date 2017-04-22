Nationwide autism study searching for more Colorado participants

DENVER — A Colorado health clinic is still searching for families to be involved in a national clinical research study to find a treatment for young children with autism.

IMMUNOe Research Center in Centennial is one of 33 sites throughout the United States participating in The Blüm study. The Curemark, LLC study is being used to figure out if CM-AT may help improve symptoms of autism by enhancing protein digestion. This drug is an enzyme designed to be sprinkled on food. Half of the study participants will receive the drug and half will receive a placebo.

Researchers are looking for children aged 3-8 to take part. The study consists of nine visits over a 14-week period. Rather than blood draws, parents will bring in stool samples to be tested.

Curemark doctors said the company plans to open additional sites in order to get a representative sample throughout the U.S. The plan is to keep the study open to accept patients through the rest of 2017.

Doctors also said this is the largest clinical trial done in the investigation for treatment of autism.