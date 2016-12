Movie filming brinks record tax revenue for Colorado town

FLORENCE, Colo. (AP) -- A small Colorado town broke its sales tax revenue records thanks to the filming of a movie starring Robert Redford and Jane Fonda.

The Pueblo Chieftain reports that film crews transformed Florence into the fictitious town of Holt for the Netflix movie "Our Souls at Night." The movie is an adaptation of a novel by Kent Haruf.

The September and October filming helped Florence rake in sales tax revenue. City Administrator Mike Patterson says the town logged $47,803 in sales tax in October, 6 percent more than was taken in last October.

Patterson says October is usually a bad month, but this year both September and October broke tax collection records and put Florence on track for an 8 percent sales tax collection increase over 2015.

--------- Sign up for Denver7 email alerts to stay informed about breaking news and daily headlines.

Or, keep up-to-date on the latest news and weather with the Denver7 apps for iPhone/iPads, Android and Kindle.