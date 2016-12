Motorized scooter driver killed after being hit by car in Boulder

BOULDER, Colo. – A man driving a motorized scooter was killed when he collided with another man driving a car Thursday afternoon.

The crash happened at 2:20 p.m. at the intersection of 55th Street and Baseline Road.

Police say the man, 58, was headed westbound on Baseline and was hit by a SUV driven by a 72-year-old man who was turning from eastbound Baseline onto northbound 55th.

The scooter driver died at the scene. The driver of the SUV is cooperating with police. Boulder police said they don’t believe drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash.

They are also looking for witnesses to the crash, and ask anyone who saw it to call Officer Craig Shepherd at 303-419-9943.

--------- Sign up for Denver7 email alerts to stay informed about breaking news and daily headlines.

Or, keep up-to-date on the latest news and weather with the Denver7 apps for iPhone/iPads, Android and Kindle.