Mother of Aurora teen missing for 6 months: 'Somebody knows where she is'

AURORA, Colo. – It’s been just over six months since 16-year-old Lashaya Stine went missing and her mother, Sabrina Jones, is desperate for any sign that her daughter is safe.

“Some days are OK and you have so much optimism and there are so many people behind us, giving us encouragement and help, but then you have those days when you think you’re never going to see her again,” Jones said.

Stine was last seen at around 2:30 a.m. on July 15 in the area of East Montview Boulevard and Peoria Street in northwestern Aurora.

In a video police released in August, Stine can be seen walking down the street by herself.

Stine is 5-foot-7-inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds. She has long black hair, brown eyes and a quarter-sized, round scar on her chest. Police said she typically wears a silver watch on her left wrist.

Jones said she thinks her daughter sneaked out of the house at some point with the intention of returning. Jones said the teen didn’t pack any clothes and left her phone charger and wallet behind.

Leaving in the middle of the night is out of character for Lashaya, according to her mother, who said her daughter was looking forward to a potential summer job opportunity.

“Firehouse Subs called her and they wanted to do an interview with her and she was really excited,” Jones said. “I don’t think she had an intention to run off.”

Jones said there have been several tips over the months, including some from people who claimed to have seen Stine with an adult male and a younger female.

Investigators have interviewed several people, Jones said, including Stine’s ex-boyfriend, but officers have not named any suspects in the girl’s disappearance.

Police said there haven’t been any new developments in the case but they continue to “aggressively” follow all leads.

“I know that somebody knows where she is,” Jones said, making an emotional plea for information.

“Some people might be afraid to call the police because they don’t want to get involved, but just remember that this is a child and I have not seen her in six months and somebody knows where she is. I know they do.”

Above all, Jones says she wants her daughter to know how much the family misses her and wants her home.

“Baby girl, you gotta come home. You gotta come home. We miss you so much,” Jones said. “We just want to know that you’re OK and that you’re safe. You need to call. You need to call or come home. We need you back. We want you back. You need to come home.”

Anyone with information on Stine’s whereabouts should contact Aurora police.

