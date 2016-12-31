More than 200 hospitalized in Colorado for flu

DENVER -- Flu season is in full force in Colorado based on the more than 200 hospitalizations related to the virus.

So far, 201 people have been hospitalized in Colorado for flu, and there have been seven outbreaks, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health of Environment.

Several counties have reported outbreaks, including Denver where influenza has put 42 people in the hospital.

Last year, 1,639 people were hospitalized for the flu in Colorado. The state only tracks flu hospitalizations, not people who get treatment from their doctor.

The flu season typically peaks in January or February in Colorado.

--------- Sign up for Denver7 email alerts to stay informed about breaking news and daily headlines.

Or, keep up-to-date on the latest news and weather with the Denver7 apps for iPhone/iPads, Android and Kindle.