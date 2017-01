More delays for RTD's G-Line

DENVER -- It's been six years since the G-Line broke ground, and riders are going to have to wait a bit longer.

The G-Line will use the same software as the A and B-Lines, and right now major software glitches mean RTD workers have to sit at each crossings to keep cars and trains from colliding.

RTD is asking for another extension to continue testing a software update at these crossings.

It’s making progress, but only halfway there.

“We get it. We get that people are frustrated about that,” said RTD's spokesman Nate Currey.

Currey says new equipment is being installed right now that should resolve all software issues.

He says they're making progress.

“Before we were in the tens range. Now we're bumping up midrange, but that's way more progress than we made before,” said Currey.

RTD wants to be at 90 percent before it gets back to work on the G-Line. It says this will prevent crossing problems, and cut back on noisy horn blasts in highly residential areas along the new line.

Twenty-thousand people ride the A and B line each day, and thousands of new riders on the G-Line are ready to add to that number.

