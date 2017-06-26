Moose on the loose in Broomfield

Kurt Sevits
8:31 AM, Jun 26, 2017
BROOMFIELD, Colo. – A moose on the loose in Broomfield prompted a response from police and Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials Monday morning.

Broomfield police posted a photo of the animal on Twitter, saying it was spotted near Highway 36 and Flatirons Crossing Drive.

 

 

Wildlife officials responded to the area and located the moose in some trees near the Flatiron Crossing shopping center.

Officials said they would likely try to move the animal out of the area, as it’s dangerous to be so close to the highway.

