Missing campers safely return to their Mesa County home

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. – Two overdue campers safely returned home Monday morning.

Terry Jackson, 34, and his fiancé's 8-year-old son went camping Friday and did not return home Sunday as planned.

Jackson left Clifton around 4:30 p.m. Friday with the intention of going camping and fishing on the Colorado National Monument or the Glade Park area, sheriff deputies say.

The two ended up camping an extra night in Montrose County and failed to notify family members. Deputies say Jackson has a history of changing his mind about where he's going.

Mesa County Sheriff's Deputies along with the Mesa County Search and Rescue Team spent Sunday night combing the areas of Glade Park and most of the Colorado National Monument.