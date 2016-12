DENVER – A missing woman out of Broomfield was found dead in Denver Saturday morning.

Police were called to the northeast corner of Federal Boulevard and West 8th Avenue around 11 a.m.

The body of a woman reported missing since Thursday was found somewhere on the property of an abandoned business.

Police say they do not believe her death is criminal in nature. The cause of death is pending a report from the medical examiner.

Her identity has yet to be released.

