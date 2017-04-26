Mines Tiny House team prepares for Solar Decathlon debut

GOLDEN, Colo. — A group of college students at the Colorado School of Mines is preparing to debut their energy efficient tiny house at a competition this fall. Mines Tiny House spent the last two years designing and building a "net-zero" house focused on generating as much energy as it uses.

The 200-square foot house sits on a hill near the college campus. Physics and engineering students worked to build the structure on a trailer and recently installed windows on the house in April.

The team plans to create a storage space and bedroom in the loft areas, along with a bathroom, kitchen and learning space on the main floor. The materials used to build the house were donated by companies.

The Solar Decathlon takes place every two years. It brings in students from all over the country to build a home reliant on solar energy, including solar panels and other energy efficient methods.

The Mines team missed the deadline to compete in the Denver competition this fall, but they will still be showing the house at the event for educational purposes.

