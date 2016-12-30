Member of Kennedy family arrested in Aspen after fight

ASPEN, Colo. – A member of the Kennedy family is facing disorderly conduct charges after police say he punched another man at least four times in the head during a fight in Aspen.

Aspen Police arrested John Conor Kennedy, 22, outside a local bar early Thursday morning.

Police were dispatched to Bootsy Bellows around 1:40 a.m. on a separate call when they came upon Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s son and another man “rolling around on the ground” in the street just outside the bar.

An Aspen officer and Kennedy fell into a snowbank as police attempted to break up the fight. Police say Kennedy continued to struggle. A bystander came over and assisted the officer trying to restrain Kennedy.

Officers report witnessing Kennedy throwing approximately four or five punches to the head of the other party. No injuries were reported. There is no word on what started the scuffle.

Kennedy was arrested and released without bond. He was issued a summons to appear in court Feb. 22 on disorderly conduct charges, which carries a possible penalty of up to a year in jail and up to $2,650 fine.

Kennedy notably formerly dated pop sensation Taylor Swift when both were 18 years old, according to People Magazine.

John Conor Kennedy is the oldest child of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and his second wife, Mary Richardson. He lists his addresses as Hyannis Port, MA, and Deerfield, MA.

