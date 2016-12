Massive LED ‘welcome' sign planned for Denver International Airport

DENVER – Denver International Airport is about to get a new sign.

The Denver City Council approved an $11.5 million "welcome" sign for the airport. Panasonic will work with DIA to create the LED sign, which will be installed along Pena Boulevard.

Construction is set to begin in 2017. It should be complete by the end of the year.

The city plans to sell ad space on the sign. They say they could make their money back in ten years.

